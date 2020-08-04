Mission - Aida Emma Galvan, age 85, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. She was born September 24, 1934, in Mission, Texas to Jesus Natividad Galvan and Lilia Longoria Galvan. She worked at the McAllen Medical Center for 53 years before retiring. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Irma Galvan Montemayor and Jesus H. Galvan. She is survived by her two nieces, Norma S. (Victoriano Jr.) Garcia and Rosario A. (William) Wilson; a nephew Rodrigo J. (Carrie and their 4 children) Montemayor; followed by grandnephews and grandnieces, Alvaro B. (Sonia and six children) Garcia, Aida D. Garcia, Victoriano E. (two children) Garcia, Lilia A. Garcia, and Greg I. (Elizabeth) Garcia; her cousins, Leo (Mary) Longoria, Thelma (Hector) Salinas, Della Lopez, Francisco Lopez, and many more cousins; and her sister-in-law, Rebecca Galvan and her children, Ricardo R. (Norma) Galvan, Roberto E. (Rachel) Galvan, Norma E. (Mark) Gavlik, and Reynaldo D. (Cindy) Galvan. For many of whom she became not only an aunt but as a friend, a cousin, and even more beautiful as a grandmother. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Flores Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral blessing will take place at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church with interment to follow at Puerto Rico Cemetery in San Manuel-Linn.



