|
|
McAllen - Aida M. Gloria, 84, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Alamo.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marcos Gloria; her son Eloy Gloria and her brother Victor Alaniz.
She is survived by her loving children Gerardo Gloria, Wilfredo Gloria, Freddie Gloria, Edna Lozoya, Sylvia Garcia, Eduardo Gloria and Alvaro Gloria; 11 grandchildren; 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Visitation will be held today, March 6, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 6, 2020