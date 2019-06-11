|
San Antonio - Aida N. Vela, 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Vela is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Maria Narro and Eva Garza, her husband, Arnoldo Vela and her brother, Dr. Ramiro Narro. Mrs. Vela was a loving wife, adoring mother and grandmother and a retired LVN for numerous years.
Mrs. Vela is survived by her children, Nelda (Richard) Salazar, Carlos (Lily) Vela, Leticia Pena (Roy Longoria), Irasema (Richard Longoria) and Aaron Vela; her sister, Irma Eva (Gilbert) Delgado; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel. A religious service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Alejandro (Alex) Gamboa officiating. Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.
The Vela family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on June 11, 2019