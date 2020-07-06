McAllen - Aizar Jesus Karam Sr., beloved patriot and hero to his family, left this world with fireworks on the 4th of July, 2020. It was a fitting departure for a man who loved nothing more than to gather with family and friends for a great barbecue and celebration. He passed with his family by his side, feeling content and happy that he had lived a worthwhile life consistently working hard, being trustworthy, nurturing many strong friendships, making people laugh, and most of all, serving our Lord as a loving husband, father of four children and grandfather to nine grandchildren - all of whom adored him.Born in McAllen, Texas on May 23, 1944, Aizar attended McAllen schools throughout his childhood and graduated from McAllen High School in 1963. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Indiana. While furloughed back in McAllen, he married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Cavazos. Shortly thereafter, he was deployed to Saigon to serve his country during the Vietnam War.After Vietnam, Aizar returned home and enrolled at Pan American College where he studied accounting. At the same time, he returned to work at Pearl Beer Distributing Company, where he had loaded beer trucks after school throughout his childhood. He was quickly promoted to office manager, and in 1978 he became the proud owner of the Pearl Beer distributorship. In association with the business and the Pearl Beer brewery in San Antonio, Texas, Aizar also owned and operated an aluminum recycling facility - one of the first in the Valley. He was recognized among all distributors in Texas for his environmental efforts, recycling more than one million cans in 1978, his first year of ownership. In the years after, Aizar grew the company to include Jax Beer and multiple imports including Dos Equis and Heineken. He also added a distributorship of Pro Plus Feeds, providing quality feed to local ranchers.Eventually, Aizar would sell the Pearl Beer distributorship and associated businesses. However, he would maintain his office at his beloved warehouse property on Bicentennial and Business 83 to house all of his future ventures. To honor the memory of his little brother, J.J. Karam, who died tragically at the age of 21, Aizar, along with his late brother Rene and their father, opened J.J.'s Party House. It was J.J.'s plan to graduate from UT Austin and return home to start a one-stop party supply shop, which at the time, was a truly novel idea. Aizar enjoyed working with his family to build a business that played a part in helping his community celebrate special occasions.Over the years, while running his businesses, Aizar found time to volunteer with his sons' Boy Scout troops, attend every event at his children's schools and cheer them on in every athletic pursuit. He also served several terms on the City of McAllen Planning and Zoning Board.While his business ventures and volunteer efforts were rewarding and successful, his greatest pride and joy was his family. Surviving him is Sylvia Karam, his wife of 37 years, and his four children, Aizar J. Karam Jr. (Liza), Gina Karam Millin (John), Michael Karam (Laura) and David Karam (Nicole). He thoroughly enjoyed every minute with his nine grandchildren who called him "The Legend." They are Aizar J. Karam III (Trey), Benjamin Karam, Jack Millin, Nicholas Karam, Julianna Millin, Matthew Karam, Ella Grace Karam, Natalie Karam, and Emily Karam. Aizar is also survived by his brother Joe Karam (Mary Jo), his sisters, Rosie Garcia (Gilberto), and Irma Contreras (Anthony), his brothers and sisters-in-law, his three "adopted sons" from the Dominican Republic -Edri, Jim and Lalito Peralta, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom appreciated his incredible wit. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Jose and Oralia Karam, and his brothers, Rene and Jesus Jose, Jr. (J.J.).Aizar loved spending time outdoors with his children and grandchildren, especially at SeisK ranch in San Isidro, Texas. If he wasn't attending a family gathering, hosting a backyard barbecue, or supporting one of his grandkids at a sporting or school event (he never missed a thing), he could be found at the ranch with his family or his trusted ranch hands, "brother Joe" and his lifelong friend, Vero Salas. He loved the ranch and the simple peace it brought him.Aizar J. Karam Sr., beloved Dad and Papaw, will be sorely missed. However, his sense of humor, impeccable work ethic and trustworthiness, and never-ending positive attitude will carry forward in his children and grandchildren. He earned his life well-lived.In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be limited to immediate family members only. Those wishing to pay their respects can drive through his warehouse parking lot on Wednesday, evening July 8 from 6:00-9:00 p.m., where the family will be celebrating his life with a barbecue (to-go) and some ice cold beer. Please enter the property from the Bicentennial Blvd. side. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to the Vannie Cook Clinic in McAllen, Texas.