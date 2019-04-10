Mission - Alan Robert Leidner, 57, went home to our Lord Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his residence in Mission.



Alan, a lifelong resident of the Valley owned Glassica along with his wife in Mission, Texas. He was a self-made businessman with humble beginnings. An artisan by trade, his business began by designing and creating pieces of amazing stained glass. Over a 35 year span, his small enterprise grew into a prominent Valley business. Alan's stained glass pieces, etchings and other glass artwork have adorned homes and businesses across the Valley and the state of Texas. Through the years, he built a tropical paradise in his back yard. Alan enjoyed music, traveling, gardening and reading. His favorite pastime was sitting around a fire with family and friends, jamming to the music he loved.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorothy Leidner; and his nephew, Mark Fluitt.



Alan is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Maria I. Leidner; two children, Dustin William and Madeline Nicole Leidner, all of Mission; six siblings, Diane (Bradley) Fluitt, Joyce (Tommy) Hopkins, both of San Antonio, Carol (Jimmy) Blair of Texarkana, TX, Don (Karen) Leidner of Victoria, TX, David (Nettie) Leidner of Richmond, TX, June (Dave) Olson of McAllen; and numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.



Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg on Friday, April 12, 2019.



In lieu of flowers a trust fund has been set up at IBC Bank for his children. Checks may be made out to Leidner Trust Fund, 2011 School Lane, Mission, Texas 78572.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019