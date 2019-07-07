Hidalgo - Hidalgo - Albert Samano Jr., age 87, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 4th, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. A native of Hidalgo, Texas, he was a long time resident of Hidalgo where he lived for 87 years. He was preceded in death by his Mother - Carolina C. Samano, his Father - Albert B. Samano, and his sister - Angelina Womeldorf (Samano). He is survived by children of his 1st marriage - Albert Samano III (Nancy Lee) of Round Rock, Texas; Aaron Samano of Bedford, Texas, Alvah Alvin Samano (Susana) of Hidalgo, Texas; Thelma Carolina Samano of Wichita, Kansas and Triana Cira Fontecha (Efren) of Houston, Texas; as well as his children from subsequent marriages - Adalberto Cantu, Isaac Samano, Leandro Alberto Samano and Cynthia Carolina Samano. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren. The Samano family will gather for a Memorial on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at Del Angel Funeral Home in Mission. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a burial at 11:30 AM at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019