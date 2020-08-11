Edinburg - Albert Joseph Theis Jr was born in Mission Texas on December 21, 1946 and left us to be with the Lord on August 7th 2020 at his residence in Edinburg Texas. He was 73 years young.Albert went to Mission High School and graduated in 1967, attended Pan American University. During his tenure in college he left to peruse his dreams of becoming a musician and traveled to California and Las Vegas. He later returned back home to Mission Texas to continue his education and graduated with a BA in music in 1976 . Music was his passion and was in a array of bands both in the RGV and in California. He was able to play back up for many famous musicians and actors. He spent most of his early years playing his trumpet, writing music, playing the piano and singing. He played with Chapela Beach boys, SCAM, Noe Pro and the Band, and other side bands. He was given the opportunity of meeting one of his favorite musicians Quincy Jones and danced with Ann Margret in his early years. He later went on to purse teaching in music and was employed with Edcouch, Edinburg, PSJA and Valley View ISD. His greatest love of all was spreading the Gospel and his love for Jesus Christ. He never went a day without spreading the word, it was infectious. Dad had a way with words, he always knew what to say, and how to just allow things to simply make sense with a feeling of peace. Everyone he met he greeted with love and was quick to adopt them into his family. He spent his later years reading, writing, rehearsals with his friend Sonny, playing his keyboard, watching the news and weather channel, taking care of his grandchildren and watching life time movies with his wife. He loved pickles, popcorn and Budweiser clamato beers. He wasn't just a father a husband and a grandfather (which was his favorite of all), but he was a friend. He will greatly be missed by his loved ones and all the others that had the privilege to know him on his time here spent with us. He will be remembered by his funny nature, laugh, smile, positivity, never giving up on spreading the word and for all the love he gave to us all.He is survived by his wife Janie A Theis, and daughters, Demmae , Janese and Denyse Theis five grandchildren Kyndra , Robert Ruben and Kora Demmae Gonzalez, Emma and Jorgie Theis Villanueva. Great grandchildren children Roman Gonzalez/Lara, Serenity Gonzalez, Japhett Gonzalez. He is preceded in death by his mother Viola Hinojosa, father Albert Theis, Grandmother Aurora Rutlege Hinojosa and recently grandson Tripp Sebastian William Theis Carlson.Other family that was very dear to him were his brother in laws that were like his own brothers Candelario Arteaga, Reynaldo (Maggie) Arteaga, Rogelio (Roxane) Arteaga and nine nieces and nephews and his uncle Aaron Hinojosa that was like a father to him.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery and Mausoleum in McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.