Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
956-262-6744
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church
Edcouch, TX
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church
Edcouch, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church
Edcouch, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Weslaco, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church
Edcouch, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta F. Vasquez


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta F. Vasquez Obituary
Edcouch - Edcouch - Alberta F. Vasquez, 80, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her residence in Edcouch. She was born June 7, 1939 to Joaquin and Juanita R. Figueroa in Mexico. Alberta is survived by her sons, Robert (Fabi) Vasquez; Trinidad Vasquez, Jr., Joaquin (Norma) Vasquez, Daniel (Rosio) Vasquez, and Adan Vasquez; daughter-in-law, Rachel Vasquez; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Emma (Francisco) Salazar and Evangelina (Juan) Alaniz; and numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Trinidad M. Vasquez; sons, Noe Vasquez and David Vasquez; parents; and brother, Florencio Figueroa.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary both days at 7:00 p.m. Viewing will continue Friday, March 20, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Edcouch. Interment will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX. Funeral services are entrusted to Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -