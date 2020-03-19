|
Edcouch - Edcouch - Alberta F. Vasquez, 80, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her residence in Edcouch. She was born June 7, 1939 to Joaquin and Juanita R. Figueroa in Mexico. Alberta is survived by her sons, Robert (Fabi) Vasquez; Trinidad Vasquez, Jr., Joaquin (Norma) Vasquez, Daniel (Rosio) Vasquez, and Adan Vasquez; daughter-in-law, Rachel Vasquez; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Emma (Francisco) Salazar and Evangelina (Juan) Alaniz; and numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Trinidad M. Vasquez; sons, Noe Vasquez and David Vasquez; parents; and brother, Florencio Figueroa.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary both days at 7:00 p.m. Viewing will continue Friday, March 20, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Edcouch. Interment will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX. Funeral services are entrusted to Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 19, 2020