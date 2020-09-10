Pharr - Albertina Trevino, 88, went home to our Lord Sunday, June 14, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.Born in Veracruz, MX, Mrs. Trevino had lived in Pharr most of her life, where she was a devoted parishioner of St. Jude's Thaddeus Catholic Church.She is preceded in death by her husband, Filiberto Trevino; three sons, Leonardo, Ernesto, Juan Genaro Trevino; and a daughter, Elena Flores.Mrs. Trevino is survived by three sons, Martin Trevino of San Antonio, Anselmo Trevino of Pharr, Jose Filiberto Trevino of Edinburg; nine daughters, Maria De Los Angeles Alonzo of Pharr, Janie B. Trevino of McAllen, Joaquina Garcia of Alamo, Lucila Huerta of Huntsville, TX, Guadalupe Rosales of Pharr, Elisa Benavidez of San Isidro, Teresa Valdez, Beatrice Trevino, both of San Juan, and Raquel Landeros of Houston; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Agustin Zuniga Silva of Reynosa.Due to COVID 19, all funeral services will be private.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.