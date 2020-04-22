Edinburg - Alberto "Albert/Teddy" Adan Anaya, 47, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He was born on Saturday, March 24, 1973 in Edinburg, Texas to Jose Reducindo, Sr. and Natividad Maria Perez Anaya. He is preceded in death by his father, sister; Teresa Anaya and brother; Jose Reducindo Anaya, Jr. He is survived by his loving mother; Natividad P. Anaya, brothers; Martin Anaya, Rogelio Anaya and Eric Lee Anaya, sister; Alejandra Anaya, numerous nieces and nephews. Albert lived in Edinburg most of his life and was a graduate of Edinburg High School Class of 1991. He also attended the University of Texas Pan America where he played the cello in the Symphony orchestra, but graduated from South Texas College with a degree as a License Vocational Nurse. Teddy, as he was affectionately known for his compassionate and caring ways, was a nurse for 20 years working at McAllen Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Solara Hospital and several hospitals in San Antonio. He enjoyed playing tennis and collecting anything of Wonder Woman. He was a very loving and caring person who lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, coworkers and all those lives he touched. His family will receive friends today, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM with his friend Johnny Garcia officiating in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos- Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 22, 2020.