Mission, TX - Alberto Rene Ramirez was led by our Lord Jesus Christ to a place of peace and tranquility on September 10, 2020, at the age of 34.



Funeral services will begin on Friday, September 25, 2020, with the wake and rosary at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission. Internment will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, also at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission.



Born March 30, 1986, Alberto Rene Ramirez was a lifelong resident of Mission, Texas. Alberto was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and uncle. Alberto was also a very kind friend to so many - wherever Alberto went he made lifelong friendships. Those who knew him remember his infectious laugh, easy smile, his big hugs, the way he cared for others and how his presence brought comfort and joy to those around him. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone in his community and family. Alberto was a proud father of his baby boy, whom he dedicated all his love and attention. He was always with his family, caring for his mom and dad, son and wife dearly, with all his heart.



Alberto Rene Ramirez is survived by his parents, Lydia Garza Ramirez and Rene Ramirez; his wife, Samantha Salgado and child, Alberto Rene Ramirez, Jr.; his sisters, Lisa E. Rosillo, Rebecca Ramirez and Ayde Ramirez Carrion; his brother Hiram Ramirez; and his grandmother, Elida B. Garza. Alberto Rene Ramirez is preceded in death by his brother, Rene Ramirez, Jr.; his grandparents, Liborio Garza, Francisco Ramirez and Socorro Ramirez Dominguez.



Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel in Mission, Texas.



