Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2544
Alberto Vera Obituary
Rio Grande City - Alberto Vera went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He is also survived by his children, Cynthia Iris Vera, Melissa Yvette Miller (Jeff Miller), Patricia Lizette Vera, Alberto Vera Jr., Anna Lisa Reyes (Martin Reyes Jr.), Amy Abigail Vera (Alejandro Garza) . Grandchildren: Patrick L Steven Vera, Hector Elizondo Jr., Nemesis Rhea Reyes, Martin Reyes, III, Juan Adrian Lopez Jr., Ivan Hiram Vera, Annalis Leah Reyes, Dedrick Ray Lopez, Gianni Abigail Lopez, Janessa Isabella Elizondo, Landi RayAnn Lopez, Precious Vera, Angelica Del Carmen Vera, Devin Elijah Garza. Great-Grandchildren; Naliah Renesmee Rodriguez, Nolan Xavier Reyna, Hector Manuel Elizondo III, Angel Alejandro Elizondo, Orlando Elizondo. Sisters, Maria Olivia Montalvo (Porfirio Montalvo) and Norma Irene Vera. He is preceded in death by his wife, Armandina Vera parents; Camilo Vera and Maria de la Luz Bazan, Sister; Audelia Vera. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hernandez Funerals from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Viewing continues on Tuesday January 21, from 8:00 am to 9:45 am going to Immaculate Church in Rio Grande City at 10:00 am burial at La Casita Cemetery at 11:00 am. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 19, 2020
