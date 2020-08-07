Pharr - Albesa "Becha" Garcia Solis, 69, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.She is preceded in death by a daughter, Dolores Garcia Solis; and her parents, Manuel and Catalina Garcia.Albesa is survived by two sons, Thomas (Pamela) Bruce, Randy (Alicia) Bruce; and 11 grandchildren, Brittany, Calvin, Tyran, Derek, Samien, Randy Jr., Thomas, Tianna, Siriah, Simon, and Halo.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a 12 noon Memorial service Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.