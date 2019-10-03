Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Albino Medina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albino J. "Al" Medina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albino J. "Al" Medina Obituary
Edinburg - October 1, 2019, Al rode into the gates of heaven as a Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all. Al Medina, 75, was born in Linn San Manuel, Texas. He graduated from Edinburg High School and lived in Edinburg, Texas where he was a 3rd generation rancher and farmer.

Al predeceased by his parents Albino Medina Sr. and Herlinda J. Medina, his sister Kate Medina, wife JoAnn Monroe Medina and beloved daughter Evie Medina-Leyja.

Al is survived by his brother Ruben Medina, precious daughter, Cecilia Medina and his pride & joy, grandson Robert J. Leyja and Son in Law Robert Leyja.

Al loved his family, ranching and enjoyed it to his last days. He was employed with Rio Grande Valley Gas Co/Valero Gas /Texas Gas Service for over 40 years.

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday October 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home,1901 Pecan in McAllen.

Funeral mass will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services being handled by Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now