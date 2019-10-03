|
Edinburg - October 1, 2019, Al rode into the gates of heaven as a Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all. Al Medina, 75, was born in Linn San Manuel, Texas. He graduated from Edinburg High School and lived in Edinburg, Texas where he was a 3rd generation rancher and farmer.
Al predeceased by his parents Albino Medina Sr. and Herlinda J. Medina, his sister Kate Medina, wife JoAnn Monroe Medina and beloved daughter Evie Medina-Leyja.
Al is survived by his brother Ruben Medina, precious daughter, Cecilia Medina and his pride & joy, grandson Robert J. Leyja and Son in Law Robert Leyja.
Al loved his family, ranching and enjoyed it to his last days. He was employed with Rio Grande Valley Gas Co/Valero Gas /Texas Gas Service for over 40 years.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday October 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home,1901 Pecan in McAllen.
Funeral mass will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services being handled by Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 3, 2019