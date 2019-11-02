|
Corpus Christi/Edinburg - Alcario Villarreal, Jr., affectionately known as "Arkie", was a treasured friend to many, was born on March 31, 1927 in Mission, Texas to Alcadio Villarreal and Cornelia Rivera Villarreal. He passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019, after a long life and a hard fight. He moved to Corpus Christi in the summer of 2001. He lived with Elizabeth & Javier until his passing. He was enrolled in the Veterans Affair Corpus Christi system from 2002-2019. He is preceded in death by his wife; Eva Gutierrez Villarreal, son-in-law; Jose Antonio Trevino, brothers; Cruz, Luis, Ramon and Robert Villarreal, sisters; Esperanza Navarro, Juanita Guerra, Orfelina Cerda, Elida Garza, Guadalupe Longoria, Otila Navarro and Marcela Villarreal.
Alcario is survived by his children; Yolanda Trevino, Elizabeth Villarreal Martinez and husband; Javier and Omar Villarreal, brother; Guadalupe Coronado and wife; Mira, sister; Antonia Robles, granddaughter; Jackie D. Marquez and husband; Jerry, 4 - great grandchildren; Dylan, Ethan, Kaitlyn Hernandez and Drew Marquez, great-great granddaughter; LunaRose Hernandez.
Arkie proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during W.W. II. In 1949 at the age of 28, he joined as a Volunteer for the Elsa Fire Department. In 1962, Arkie and his family moved to Edinburg. In January 1963, he joined the Edinburg Fire Department and became one of the first Hispanic firefighters. In 1970, he moved his family to California where he was an active member of the Sanger California Fire Department. He moved back to Edinburg in 1976 where again he continued his passion as a Edinburg Volunteer Fireman. At the age of 72 this Volunteer Firefighter was an active member of the Edinburg Fire Department. At all the Fire Departments he compassionately served. Arkie was a great friend, excellent swimmer and a marvelous cook to say the least! Alcario believed in his Christian values and his children were expected to follow his beliefs and values. Arkie loved all sports, hunting, fishing, baseball, football, basketball and boxing. He was a humble man who loved his family and all people. He will be missed by his immediate Corpus Christi family, friends and neighbors, extended family and all whose lives he touched. Dad "Papo", you are already missed.
He affectionately called Dylan & Ethan, Meat head and Peanut head. As Dylan & Ethan got older, their great granddad would ask them for small favors, like "Go get me a beer!" At times, the boys would grab a beer, shake it up and hand it to him. Well, we all know what happened next... lots of fun and laughs. Dylan and Ethan were very fortunate to have spent 2 decades with their great granddad, most never meet a great granddad parent.
The family wishes to thank his Corpus Christi Green VA team, Dr. Brenda Gardner, Beth McGauley, R.N., Dolores Lopez, LCSW, Steven Mehota, PT & Elizabeth Rios, RD. We would also like to thank all the staff at Altus Hospice and all the people who showed compassion and love in his final days, Pastor Smith, Dr. Susana Beltran chaplain and Fr. Bob Dunn from Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, Chief Shawn Snider, Maricruz Tovar and all the Edinburg Fire Department family. The family would also like to say a very special "Thank You" to his niece; Gloria Longoria Gonzalez from Edinburg, Texas. Gloria was always there to provide Love, Comfort and Spiritual support for Elizabeth & her family.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. by his niece; Cristina Rivera Saenz at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial with Military honors under the Auspices of V.F.W. Post #7473 will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3701 North Taylor Road in McAllen. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers: Alfonso Longoria, Wally Coronado, Dylan Hernandez, Ethan Hernandez, Adolfo Navarro and Arcadio Navarro. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 2, 2019