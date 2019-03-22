Home

Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-5222
Alejandra Flores
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Pharr, TX
Alejandra Flores Obituary
Pharr - Alejandra Flores, 61, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Alejandra was born on May 18, 1957 to Juan and Victoriana Flores of Pharr,Texas . She was a 1976 graduated of PSJA High School and had been employed with the PSJA school district for 35 yrs until her retirement. She was employed at Farias Elementary School in Alamo, Texas and served in many different capacities. She was physical education assistant, special education assistant, a computer lab manager, as well as pre-k assistant.

Alejandra was known to many as "Goonie" or Alex. She was considered to be the "matriarch" of the Flores family, She had a heart of gold. She unconditionally loved her family and friends, she also helped and gave advice as needed. She loved the outdoors, animals, making crafts and planning parties/events. She was adventurous, goal oriented and extremely talented in her crafting hobby. She will be greatly missed by so many , but her memory will never be forgotten . She was preceded in death by her brother, Juan Flores III, her father, Juan Flores Jr. Alejandra is survived by her mother, Victoriana Flores, her sisters, Maria Guadalupe and Victoria as well as her brothers, Ernie, Alejandro, Rene, and Ray Flores. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1 to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel 4607 N. Sugar Rd, Pharr, Tx. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr,Texas. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr, Texas.

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest" Matthew 11:28-30
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 22, 2019
