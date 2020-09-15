McAllen - Alejandra "Licha" Rodriguez, 89, gained her wings Sunday, August 30, 2020. Alejandra was born February 18, 1931 in San Antonio, moved to Parras, Coahuila in the early 1940s, then moved to McAllen in the early 1950s, where she spent the rest of her days. Grandma Licha loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved dogs, enjoyed bird watching and making arts and crafts. She also loved spending long days at the beach. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in south McAllen.



Alejandra is survived by her ten children - Gonzalo, Maria, Rosa, Marcos, Javier, Marta, Frank, Carmel, Maria Elena, Alex - 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Tyson.



The visitation will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen followed by graveside services at La Piedad at 1:30 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store