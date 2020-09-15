1/1
Alejandra "Licha" Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alejandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Alejandra "Licha" Rodriguez, 89, gained her wings Sunday, August 30, 2020. Alejandra was born February 18, 1931 in San Antonio, moved to Parras, Coahuila in the early 1940s, then moved to McAllen in the early 1950s, where she spent the rest of her days. Grandma Licha loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved dogs, enjoyed bird watching and making arts and crafts. She also loved spending long days at the beach. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in south McAllen.

Alejandra is survived by her ten children - Gonzalo, Maria, Rosa, Marcos, Javier, Marta, Frank, Carmel, Maria Elena, Alex - 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Tyson.

The visitation will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen followed by graveside services at La Piedad at 1:30 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 627-3400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved