Mission - Alejandro Canales, 59, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. Alejandro, know as "Alex" or "Gordo," is leaving an impact on not only his family but many friends and people from the community. Alex was a beautiful, kind, and generous soul with a humongous heart for everyone. Alex loved to gamble, play the Pick 3 and loved those Dallas Cowboys. His children, wife and all his grandchildren were the world to him. He is leaving this world with many people who loved him. In his own words: "Don't worry about it y Hechale mas!" He was preceded in death by his parents; Locario and Victoria Canales. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Margarita Canales Guajardo, his children; Jennifer (Joseph) Canales Mayers, Alejandro Canales Jr., Jerry Leo (Jacqueline) Canales, grandchildren; Alex-Andrea Mayers, Natalie Victoria Canales, Brooklynn Elizabeth Mayers, Joseph Warnell Mayers Jr., Kandi Canales and Jerry Leo Canales Jr., siblings; Olga Lumbreras, Severo Canales, Cipriano Canales, Thelma Ramirez and Noelia Canales, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Private viewing and cremation services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.