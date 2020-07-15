1/1
Alejandro "Alex" Canales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alejandro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Alejandro Canales, 59, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. Alejandro, know as "Alex" or "Gordo," is leaving an impact on not only his family but many friends and people from the community. Alex was a beautiful, kind, and generous soul with a humongous heart for everyone. Alex loved to gamble, play the Pick 3 and loved those Dallas Cowboys. His children, wife and all his grandchildren were the world to him. He is leaving this world with many people who loved him. In his own words: "Don't worry about it y Hechale mas!" He was preceded in death by his parents; Locario and Victoria Canales. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Margarita Canales Guajardo, his children; Jennifer (Joseph) Canales Mayers, Alejandro Canales Jr., Jerry Leo (Jacqueline) Canales, grandchildren; Alex-Andrea Mayers, Natalie Victoria Canales, Brooklynn Elizabeth Mayers, Joseph Warnell Mayers Jr., Kandi Canales and Jerry Leo Canales Jr., siblings; Olga Lumbreras, Severo Canales, Cipriano Canales, Thelma Ramirez and Noelia Canales, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Private viewing and cremation services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved