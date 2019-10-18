|
|
McAllen - Alejandro Z. Gamboa, 83, entered into eternal rest on October 16, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his beloved wife and children. He was born on April 24, 1936 in the small town of La Blanca, Texas. After having a successful career at Levin's Man Shop and Montgomery Ward's, Alejandro followed his passion to serve others and was ordained as a deacon on May 12, 1990. He would then go on to serve at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church for over 29 years. He dedicated his life to the Catholic faith, his loving family and giving back to his church and to his community.
Deacon Gamboa is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lupita Gamboa, his mother Natalia Gamboa, brother Frank (Lulu) Gamboa, his 9 children; Norma (Lupe) Rodriguez, Sylvia (Chuy) Diaz, Alejandro (Thelma) Gamboa Jr., Ricardo (Myrna) Gamboa, Sandra (Rene) Pineda, Daniel (Thelma) Gamboa, Eddie (Rachel) Gamboa, Neil (Erica) Gamboa, Mark (Norma) Gamboa, 25 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen beginning at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Celebratory Mass at 7:30 p.m. A celebration of Alejandro's life will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens located at 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, TX.
The Gamboa Family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2019