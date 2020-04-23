Alejandro "Alex" Garcia
McAllen - Alejandro "Alex" Garcia, 23, went home to the Lord Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Alex was born in McAllen. Those that knew Alex, knew he was humorous, smart-alecky, and had a sense for adventure. Alex had a passion for building and fixing anything mechanical, which led him to a Mechanical Engineering degree from UTRGV in December of 2019. He recently moved to Martinsburg, WV where he began his career for Proctor and Gamble. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Roberto Silva and Antonio M. Garcia. Alex is survived by his parents Mario and Mireya Garcia of McAllen; two siblings, Roberto Antonio Garcia and Mayda Angelica Garcia both of McAllen; grandmothers, Maria R. Silva of San Juan and Dolores Garcia of San Benito; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a host of friends. Visitation will be held from 4 - 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
23
Visitation
4:00 - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
APR
23
Rosary
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
