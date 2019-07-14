Home

Salinas Funeral Home
304 E. Edinburg Avenue
Elsa, TX 78543
(956) 262-2971
1971 - 2019
Alejandro Morales Obituary
Elsa - Alejandro Morales, 48, passed away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Mr. Morales was born on July 4, 1971 to Mr. Epifanio & Romana Morales in La Feria, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Alejandro is survived by his loving wife Sandra E. Morales; his children: Alejandro (Ruby) Morales Jr., Jose Carlos Martinez, Javier (Leslie) Martinez & Kane Martinez; his daughters: Jessica (Juan Villarreal) Martinez, Ashley (David Lawrence) Martinez & Rihanna Martinez; his mother Romana Morales; his brothers: Ramon Morales, Rodrigo Morales, Epifanio Morales & Dagoberto Morales; his sisters: Magdalena Morales & Rosario Ramos and 19 grandchildren.

Visitation for Mr. Morales is scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Burial will follow at La Blanca Kountry Cemetery in La Blanca.

Sign the guest book at www.salinasfh.com

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on July 14, 2019
