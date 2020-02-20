Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
San Juan, TX
Alex Febo Canales Obituary
MCALLEN / SULLIVAN CITY - Alex Febo Canales,45, went home to the Lord Sunday, February

16,2020, at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Born in Diaz Ordaz, Tamaulipas, he had lived most of his life in Sullivan City and most recently in McAllen. Alex enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Canales also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Canales is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, San Juanita "Gina" Canales of McAllen; his four sons, Andrew Canales of Sullivan City, Xavier (Clarissa) Hughes, Elijah Hughes, both of McAllen, Isaiah (Denise) Hughes of Alamo; two granddaughters, Andrea Canales of Pharr, Raiden Hughes of McAllen; his parents, Yolanda and Ildefonso Canales of Sullivan City; three siblings, Maria Santos (Jose Luis) Chacon of Palmview, Ildefonso (Maria) Canales, Jose Raquel (Nicole) Canales, both of Sullivan City; eight nieces and nephews; one great-niece; one great-nephew; numerous family members.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 20, 2020
