Portland, TX - Alex Gutierrez, age 41, passed away on August 13, 2019. Alex was a loving husband to Sherica Gutierrez and father to Damian, Anthony and Reuben Gutierrez. In high school, Alex was a fiercely competitive defensive tackle for the Roma High School Gladiators. He attended Blinn College in College Station, TX where he became a lifelong Texas Aggie fan. Alex rarely left the house without wearing or carrying something donning the Aggie logo. After college, Alex worked his way through construction equipment until becoming a General Foreman overseeing cranes and rigging. Throughout his career Alex moved his family for work, frequently requested by name by managers on large, complicated projects across the United States. Alex was always willing to stay late and start early. He was dedicated, focused and always willing to teach and mentor others in his craft. Alex is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sherica Casey Gutierrez; sons Damian, Anthony and Reuben Gutierrez; mother San Juanita Gutierrez Resendez; grandmother Manuela Resendez Garcia; brothers Eric Gutierrez, wife Julia Gutierrez, and Juan Carlos Gutierrez, wife Elsa Gutierrez; sister Cristina Hernandez, husband Daniel Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. Alex is preceded in death by his father Baudelio Gutierrez and will return to his father's side. Alex's big heart, warm smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 24, 2019