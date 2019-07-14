Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Handy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Handy Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Handy Jr. Obituary
Donna - Alex Handy Jr., 68, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center.

Mr. Handy was born August 21, 1950 in Donna, Tx., son of Alejandro Handy Sr. and Francisca Matamoros Handy. He is preceded in death by his parents: his son, Alex Handy III and his brother, Reynaldo Sagredo.

He is survived by his wife, Estela Handy; his children, Tony Handy, Ronnie Handy and Joann Handy; his brothers, Israel Sagredo, Rogelio Sagredo, Eloy Handy, Ernesto Handy, Fred Handy; sisters, Belia H. Garza and Lydia H. Ochoa. Also surviving him are 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home.

Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.

Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now