Donna - Alex Handy Jr., 68, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center.
Mr. Handy was born August 21, 1950 in Donna, Tx., son of Alejandro Handy Sr. and Francisca Matamoros Handy. He is preceded in death by his parents: his son, Alex Handy III and his brother, Reynaldo Sagredo.
He is survived by his wife, Estela Handy; his children, Tony Handy, Ronnie Handy and Joann Handy; his brothers, Israel Sagredo, Rogelio Sagredo, Eloy Handy, Ernesto Handy, Fred Handy; sisters, Belia H. Garza and Lydia H. Ochoa. Also surviving him are 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on July 14, 2019