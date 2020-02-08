|
Pharr - Alex R. Trevino born on February 11, 1954, died on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at the age of 65 in the comfort of his home. Mr. Trevino is preceded in death by his adopted father, Armando Trevino and his grandmother, Maria Gonzales. Alex is survived by his wife, Janie Trevino; his mother, Delia Trevino; his children, Zane Carvalho, Melissa Trevino, Alex Trevino Jr, Alyssa Trevino; stepsons, Michael Hernandez, Marcus Hernandez; and his grandchildren, Cyrus Carvalho and Noah Acevedo. He was originally from San Antonio but lived in various parts of the country throughout his childhood. He served as a Sargent in the US Army and as a Helicopter Technician. He also took pride in serving as a Police Officer for the City of McAllen and City of Alton, meanwhile establishing his own Custom Brokerage Business, Trevino International. Alex enjoyed traveling with his family and enjoyed hobbies, such as playing and coaching basketball, pool, and golf. As an only child, Alex always treated his friends like brothers and sisters. Those who knew Alex well, understood he wasn't comfortable with sharing his emotions, but his friends knew through his actions how much he meant to them. Alex good spirit, friendly attitude and living in the moment attitude will never be forgotten. He truly enjoyed every day to the fullest, he Loved God and made peace with his Savior and now celebrates life eternally.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Military honors will be conducted by Post 7473 of Elsa.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 8, 2020