Edinburg - Alex Rivera, 87, entered eternal rest Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Solara Hospital in McAllen.
Mr. Rivera was a life-long resident of Edinburg and owned Rivera's Equipment in McAllen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Cenovia Rivera; and a sister, Mary Arredondo.
Mr. Rivera is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eva P. Rivera; three children, Linda Rivera (James) Littleton, Sandra Rivera, Alex Mark (Emily) Rivera, all of Edinburg; three grandchildren, Nathan (Isela) Rodriguez, Audrey (Sam) Barrientos, both of Mission, Roel (Vanessa) Flores Jr., of Edinburg; three great-grandchildren, Sarah Barrientos, Jordan Barrientos, Alanah Flores; and three siblings, Tomas Rivera, Velma Cantu, both of San Antonio, and Felipe Rivera of Salt Lake City, Utah.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 22, 2020.