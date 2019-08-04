Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Alexis Gerard "Alex" Guerra

Alexis Gerard "Alex" Guerra Obituary
Alamo - Alexis "Alex" Gerard Guerra, 50, was called home to the Lord Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Born in McAllen, raised in Alamo, he was a lifetime resident and member of Resurrection Catholic Church and the PSJA class of 1987. Alex will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Augusto "Gus" Guerra; maternal grandparents, Augustine and Manuela "Meme" Longoria; paternal grandparents, Anastacio "Tacho" A. and Berta Guerra; an uncle, Julio Guerra; an aunt, Irma Garza; and four cousins, Norma Vela, Jorge Garza, David Hawkey and Lisa Hawkey.

Alex is survived by his mother, Gilda Guerra of Alamo; a brother, Felipe "Philip" Eduardo (Monica Rodriguez) Guerra of San Juan; two uncles, Anastacio "Beto" A. Guerra Jr. of Dallas, Federico "Fred" Guerra of Edinburg; two aunts, Estefana "Stefi" Vela of McAllen, Alicia Hawkey of Minnesota; numerous cousins and a host of friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church.

Honorary pallbearers will be Anastacio A. Guerra III, JR Guerra, David Hawkey, Dr. Gilberto Garza, Fred Guerra Jr., and Dr. Efraim Vela Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations for masses for Alex to Resurrection Catholic Church.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 4, 2019
