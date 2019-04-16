McAllen - McAllen - Alfonso C. Gorena of Mission, TX was 100 years old when he passed away at Alfredo Gonzalez State Veterans Cemetery on April 14, 2019.



Alfonso was born August 8, 1918 in Camago, Mexico. Soon after his birth his family immigrated to Mission, TX where Alfonso grew up. The oldest of seven children, Alfonso quit school at age 13 to help support his family due to the failing health of his father, an editor of a local newspaper. Alfonso learned the family trade, and worked as a typesetter. He remained in that profession until 1942. At age 24, Alfonso enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country from 1942-1945 as an Army Medic in Oxford, England. Alfonso returned to Mission after the war. He met the love of his life, Ada Contreras, through attending El Mesias Methodist Church, and they married on December 30, 1947. Alfonso and Ada grew a family and home as he continued work in the newspaper business. He worked as a typesetter for the Mission Times and The McAllen Monitor. He also earned his G.E.D. and became a high school teacher in Vocational Printing for Edinburg High School, where he remained until he retired at age 69.



Alfonso was very involved in Boy Scouts as a troop leader for many years. He enjoyed collecting coins, and enjoyed being part of a bowling league with Ada. He was a big fan of Canasta. He was a member of VFW and La Lomita Lions ClubAlfonso was preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso and Rosa Trevino Gorena; by his daughter, Norma Linda Gorena; his wife, Ada Gorena; and his son Hernan Gorena.



Alfonso is survived by his daughter, Yuvicella Gorena Cadenhead and husband, Wayne Cadenhead of Haskell, TX; son, Hector Gorena and wife, Malinda Gorena of Sugar Land, TX; and daughter-in-law, Edna Gorena of Edinburg, TX. He is survived by 9 grandchildren: Jeremy Cadenhead, Christy Biebighauser, Wendy Cadenhead, Tiffany Gibson, Christopher Gorena, David Gorena, Nicolas Gorena, Isaac Gorena, and Oliva Ramirez; and 5 great-grandchildren: Gracie, Caden, Brenna, Levi, and Hannah. As well as by his good friend Pete Llanos.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from12:30-2:30pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2:30pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home, 520 Ash Ave, McAllen, Texas 78501.