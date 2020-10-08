1/1
Alfonso Cano Jr.

Mercedes - Alfonso Cano Jr., 71, passed away October 6, 2020 in Weslaco, Tx. He served in the United States Army National Guard for 25 years. Served in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm Desert Shield. He worked for the Mercedes Independent School District for 31 years where he was best known as "Coach". He was a member of the Rio Life Christian Church in Mercedes, Tx. Alfonso is preceded in death by mother Gregoria Alvarado Cano, brother Servero Cano, brother Amancio Cano, brother Jose Cano, and sister Gaudalupe Mora. Surviving him are his four children; eldest daughter Lori Ann Cano, middle daughter Debbie Cano, middle son Joey Micheal Cano (Emily Cano), and youngest son Robert Isaac Cano (Sandy). Also surviving him are his sisters Amelia Villanueva (Ernesto Villanueva) and Maria Reyes Pena. He also had 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held October 8, 2020 from 1:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. with a small service at 7:00 p.m. at Rio Life Christian Church proceeding with a burial on October 9, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers are Rene Ramos, Isaac Cano, Isaiah Cano, Ruben Cano, Eli Flores, and Manuel Flores. Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
