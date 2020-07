Or Copy this URL to Share

McAllen, TX. - Alfonso "Poncho" De Hoyos went to his savior on July 15th. He was a long time resident of Laredo, Harlingen, and McAllen, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Maria De Jesus De Hoyos, sons Victor Manuel Gallegos, Al Days, daughter Elisa De Hoyos, several grandchildren, and six siblings. He is preceded in death by father Francisco De Hoyos, Jr., mother Paulita G. De Hoyos, and brother Mario A. De Hoyos. Family has chosen to mourn in private.



