Edinburg - Alfonso "La Borrega" Rios, Sr., 74, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.He is preceded in death by his great-grandson, Gino Rey Adame; his parents, Jesus and Beatriz M. Rios; several brothers; and a sister.Mr. Rios is survived by his wife, Maria Ana Rios; six children, Alfonso Rios Jr., Armando Rios, Adelmira (Eleazar) Rios, Adelina Perez, Angelica (Luis) Barrios, Annmarie Rios- Montral; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donato Rios and Valentin Rios.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary today, December 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.