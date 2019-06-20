McAllen - Alfredo G. Barrera, Sr. was called home by Our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, June 17, 2019. He is a graduate of Mercedes High School where he played football and ran track for the Tigers. One notable memory of his football days was tackling former Oakland Raider and Robstown High School graduate, Gene Upshaw as he broke through the line running towards the end zone, Alfredo ran him down securing a Tiger victory. He also holds the fifth fastest time to date at MHS in the 100. During High School, Alfredo played Club Baseball for the La Villa Texans. After graduating from Mercedes High School he joined the United States Army where he served as a Military Police; upon returning home he continued serving his country through the United States Army National Guard retiring after 35 years of service. Alfredo also served the community of Weslaco and Mercedes as a police officer during the 70's-80's and also worked for the Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office; he was known as "Bear" by the law enforcement community. He played softball for Rio Machine Shop along his brothers, Raul and Mike and also played for Reyna Trucking managed by his cousin Robert.



Alfredo was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an extraordinary man known by many, loved a few but most importantly he admired his family. Alfredo was a very humble and kind gentleman; there wasn't anything he wouldn't do to lend a hand. God has gained an Angel.



He is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Lazara Martinez Barrera, parents, Raul and Abigail Barrera, sister, Anita Barrera; Aunt and Uncle who raised Alfredo after the death of his mother and baby sister, Jose and Angelita Gonzalez, and brother, Jose B. Gonzalez.



Alfredo is survived by his wife, Maria Gloria Barrera of McAllen, TX; Sons, Alfredo (Sonia) Barrera, Jr., Mark Anthony (Eunice) Barrera; Daughter, Melinda Barrera all of Weslaco, TX; Sisters and Brothers, Olga (Noe) Casas of Elsa, TX, Raul (Gloria) Barrera, Jr., Alma (Umberto) Flores, David (Alma), Mike (Gloria), and Joe (Janie) Gonzalez, Mary (Pepe+) Vargas and Dianna (Marcos, Jr.) Tovar; two aunts, Diana Guajardo, and Flora (Eloy) De Leon all of Mercedes, TX; grandchildren: Alfredo III, Amberly, Alyssa, Abigail, Mark Anthony, Jr., Michael Anthony, and Lazara Barrera; A. J., Desiree, Matthew, and Devon Casarez all of Weslaco, TX; Mother in Law, Bernardina Villarreal of Roma, TX; numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and other relatives.



The family will be receiving friends at Garcia and Trevino Funeral Home in Mercedes, TX from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 PM; visitation will continue on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM for St. Pius Catholic Church in Weslaco, TX where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park with military honors under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



Serving as Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Published in The Monitor on June 20, 2019