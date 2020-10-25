Alamo - Rev. Alfredo F. Gonzalez, 92, of Alamo, Texas answered his Lord and Saviour's call. At the time of his death he was surrounded by this lovely family singing and praising the Lord's name. He was born on January 22, 1928 to Inez and Gregoria Gonzalez in Apozolco Nayarit, Mexico.Rev. Alfredo F. Gonzlez was a member and officer of the Texas Latin Conference - International Pentecostal Holiness Church for 57 years. Graduated from Bethel Bible Institute of the Assemblies of God. He was the Director of Berea Bible School-Extension. Retired from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District Transportation Dept. He pastored and planted various churches in Chandler, Arizona, Pharr, San Juan and Alamo, Texas. He made various missionary trips into Mexico.He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Gregoria Gonzalez; his 1st wife, Santos G. Gonzalez; 2nd wife, Rev. Victoria M. Gonzalez; his children, Gonzalo Gonzalez, Irma Gonzalez Flores, Alfredo Gonzalez Jr., Armando Perez, and Juan Jose Moreno; his sister, Virginia G. Rodriguez.He is survived by his wife, Pastor Mayela Gonzalez; his children, Juanita (Albino) Hernandez, Yolanda Weimer, Rev. Juan (Nohemi) Gonzalez, Elizabeth (Clemente) Del Campo, Evangelista Samuel (Rosalinda) Gonzalez Sr., International Chaplain Ester Gonzalez, Bethsaida (Luis) Garcia, Co-Pastor Victor Misael (Lupita) Gonzalez, Jorge Armando (Yvonne) Gonzalez, Nohemi (Candelario) Farias, Erika (Julio) Lara, Arcely (Benjamin) Azuara and Jesus (Karen) Flores; 41 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Iglesia De Valle, 807 West 495 in San Juan. Funeral service will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Iglesia Del Valle in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Family will be accepting donations for Iglesia Camino a Dios through the church cashapp.Cashapp tag: $ICAD409