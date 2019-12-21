|
McAllen - Alfredo Garcia was born to Julian Rodriguez Garcia and Maria Saenz Garcia on May 26th, 1928 at La Parrita Ranch, Falfurrias, Texas.
He passed away at home on December 17th, 2019 the age of 91. Alfredo and his wife, Hermila enjoyed 67 years of marriage. He had a gifted talent as a composer, landscaper, law enforcement officer, small engine mechanic and loved to do things involving people, nature, animals, and places.
He attended school up to the 4th grade and went to Thigpen Elementary School in McAllen ISD. He rode a horse to school in the 3rd grade. His father, Julian took him out of school to work in the cotton fields and since his father loved to sing, he learned from his father to sing and to write songs. He wrote many songs and had them recorded with many record labels such as: RAMM's Music, a division of House of Falcon, Leo Musical S.A. publishing Co., Bernal Records, Disco's Bego, Ideal Records, Impacto Records, Oscar Garcia Records, and R-y-N Records. Some of his songs include Al Pie de la Tumba, Contestacion de Al Pie de la Tumba, Voy A Alejerme, Que Bonita Palomita, Cuarto Oscuro, El Roble, El Corrido de Antonio Orendain, Alla en las Alturas, Jovencita Mentirosa, Agua Clara, Una Copa y Otra Copa, etc. He received a proclamation by the State of Texas in behalf of Rep Terry Canales. He was awarded the South Texas Conjunto Association Pioneer Award. He was inducted into Tejano R.O.O.T.S Hall of Fame Museum. He worked at Grande Courts in McAllen in maintenance. He was a reserve Hidalgo County Deputy. He served under Constable Pct 2 Dick C. Bales and Erasmo Bravo as a Deputy Constable for many years. He worked as a private security service for many people including Melba's dance studio. He worked as a yardman and landscaper for many people. He was an active member of El Buen Pastor Lutheran Church, McAllen TX for more than 60 years.
He is survived by his brothers: Ramon of Idaho (Ramona Del Bosque of Falfurrias), Encarnacion-Chon of California (Ramona Garcia) and sister San Juanita Rios of McAllen. He is survived by his wife, Hermila Alaniz Cantu Garcia; his children: Arturo Ramos, Maria Yolanda Sarmiento (Oscar), Ricardo Garcia, Hector Garcia, Irma Garcia, Luis Garcia (Patricia Corkill), Irene Navarro (Alfredo), David Garcia, Norma Garcia, Alfredo Garcia Jr. (Annette Trevino) and Alfonso Garcia (Belinda Rodriguez). He has 36 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren. Pallbearers are Oscar Sarmiento, Jr., Jessie Sarmiento, Richard Lee Garcia, Jesus Manuel Garcia, James Garcia, Julian Garcia, Matthew Mancha and Esteven Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Alfonso Garcia and David Garcia. He was preceded in death by his parents: Julian and Maria Garcia, brothers: Isidoro Garcia, Alfonso Garcia and Manuel Garcia; sisters: Francisca Garcia Lucio and Maria Garcia; grandchildren: Vanessa Olguin, Jennifer Olguin and Bryan Garcia. He lived a full and wonderful life.
Visitation will take place on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 12:00pm to 9:00pm with a 7:00pm prayer service at Virgil Wilson Mortuary, 2200 N. Conway in Mission. Funeral Service will commence at 9:30am on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at El Buen Pastor Lutheran Church, 1929 Pecan Blvd., in McAllen. (Family to meet at the church). Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
The family is in the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 21, 2019