Alamo - Alfredo Garza Sr., 92, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Rowlett, Texas.
Mr. Garza is survived by his wife, Delia Garza; a son, Alfredo (Doris) Garza Jr.; five daughters, Rosa (Gustavo) Flores, Carmen (Israel) Trevino, Sandra Rhew, Alicia Blackwell, Tina (Doug) Norvell; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Donaciano "Chano" Garza; and four sisters, Hortencia Ortiz, Maria Luisa Ortiz, Teresa Garcia, and Leticia Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, April 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 8, 2020