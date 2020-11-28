1/1
Alfredo H. Soto
Brownsville - Alfredo H. Soto, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Virginia Montalvo Soto; two granddaughters, Priscilla Annette Soto Garcia and Jay Jay Love Soto.

Mr. Soto is survived by 12 children, Rodolfo (Alice) Soto, Alfredo (Janie) Soto Jr., Elizabeth (Joel) Varela, Gustavo (Norma) Soto, Eleazar Soto, Maria Virginia Soto, Jeremias (Viannel) Soto, Noemi (Robert) Hooks, Rodrigo (Elena) Soto, Francisco Soto, Rebecca Soto, Benjamin Soto; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 28, 2020.
