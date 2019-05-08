|
|
Donna - Alfredo Ochoa, 88, born in Donna in 1930, passed away Sunday, May 5th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesusa (Perez) and Pilar Ochoa, and brothers Pilar Jr. Ochoa and Alfredo Ochoa. Left to cherish his memory are his younger siblings, Abel Ochoa and Ninfa (Ochoa) Krueger.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, May 9th, from 5pm to 9pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7pm, at Vaughan Funeral Home, 1701 Business 83 in Donna, TX. Funeral mass will be 2pm on Friday, May 10th, at St. Joseph Church, 306 S Salinas Blvd, Donna, TX. Interment will follow at Donna City Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2019