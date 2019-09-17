|
|
McAllen - Alfredo Zamora, 54, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
He is survived by his common law wife, Maria Rodriguez of McAllen; a son, Randy (Selena Serna) Rodriguez of McAllen; his mother, Margarita Mendoza of Donna; and two brothers, Julio Cesar Mendoza of Donna, and Anselmo Garcia of Kansas.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 17, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 17, 2019