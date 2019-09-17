Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfredo Zamora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfredo Zamora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfredo Zamora Obituary
McAllen - Alfredo Zamora, 54, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

He is survived by his common law wife, Maria Rodriguez of McAllen; a son, Randy (Selena Serna) Rodriguez of McAllen; his mother, Margarita Mendoza of Donna; and two brothers, Julio Cesar Mendoza of Donna, and Anselmo Garcia of Kansas.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 17, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfredo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now