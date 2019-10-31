|
|
Edinburg - Alfredo "Fred" Zarate, Sr., 58, went home to the Lord Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Born in San Juan, Alfredo lived in Edinburg for most of his life and proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sigifredo Zarate; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Alfredo is survived by four children, Arnoldo R. (Cindy) Zarate, Basilia D. (Joel) Zarate, Alfredo (Nathalia +) Zarate Jr., Leonardo M. Zarate; eight grandchildren; his mother, Basilia S. Zarate; two siblings, Lucia Z. (Juan) Cantu, Normalinda Zarate; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 31, 2019