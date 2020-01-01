|
EDINBURG - Aliber Lozano, 85, went home to the Lord, Monday, December 30, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in El Porvenir, Nuevo Leon, MX, he lived most of his life in Edinburg. Mr. Lozano worked in construction, agriculture, and farming to provide for his family, -he began working at an early age. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, listening and dancing to Mexican music. He spent his entire life on this Earth building a home for his family. He laid a foundation in the United States for his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters. He plowed the Earth, built sky-scrapers, and yielded limitless opportunities for his children. Aliber's humor and charisma will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his son, Arnulfo Lozano.
Mr. Lozano is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Consuelo Lozano; four children, Arminda Lozano, Juan Alberto (Olga) Lozano, Dr. Aliber (Dr. Beau Duwe) Lozano, Jr., Jorge Aaron Lozano; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at a later day at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 1, 2020