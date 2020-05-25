Pharr - Alice Margaret Keller, 86, passed away after a lengthy battle with lung disease, with her children by her side, on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the youngest of nine children born to Edward and Barbara Sekula, in Kosciusko, Texas in November of 1933. She moved with her family to McCook as a small child, where they became one of the pioneer farming families. After graduating from Edinburg High School in 1951, she worked as a telephone operator. She married the love of her life, Anthony "Tony" Keller, on January 12, 1953. After Tony's service in the military, they returned to McCook and began their lifelong journey in farming and ranching. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Alice was the consummate farm wife, mother, grandmother, Gigi and community volunteer. She was a leader for the McCook 4-H Club, served on the board of the Hidalgo County Cotillion Club, the Hidalgo County 4-H Foundation, and the Museum of South Texas History. Her sewing talents were legendary, from teaching her girls how to sew, sewing for her kids and grandkids and making a multitude of family and baby quilts. She spent several years learning and perfecting the art of costume making for the Texas Citrus Fiesta and was the recipient of the Maurine Duncan Nicholas Award in 2004 for her support of the costume style show. In later years, she took up knitting and made many caps to donate to the local cancer center along with a plethora of scarves for anyone who wanted one. Alice was also an excellent cook. She taught her daughters how to prepare meals and was always ready with a full table on any holiday. She was a member of Chapter EY, P.E.O. Sisterhood.She is survived by her five children, John Keller and wife Silvia, of McAllen; Betty Jean Ohlhauser and husband, Steven of Rockport; Julie Dale and husband George, of La Feria; Alex Keller and wife Lisa, of Mission and Phyllis Teplicek and husband Craig, of Mission. She was extremely proud of her 14 grandchildren: Stacey Keller (Stephen Palmer), Crystal James (Ryan), Brian Keller, Jennifer Taylor (Blake), Leo Sanfilippo (Wendy), Toni Marie O'Cana (Jorge), Mary Padron (Brandon), Alice Jean Uhlemeyer (Jimmy), David Dale, Drew Keller (Teal), Wyatt Keller (Elise), Coleton, Courtney and Reece Teplicek; step-grandson, Jerry Lara; 14 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Vicky Kowalik and Lucy Dorff along with numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; brother Tom Sekula (Julia), sisters Irene Skloss (Clem), Mary Kotzur (Clem), Frances Kotara (Wency), Maggie Bledsoe, Elizabeth Kotzur (Elias).Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Leo Sanfilippo, Brian Keller, Drew Keller, Coleton Teplicek, Wyatt Keller and Reece Teplicek.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in McCook with burial following at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in McCook. The family fully understands that coming in person is not necessary for us to feel your love.Memorial contributions may be made to Hidalgo County 4-H Foundation, 1616 E. Griffin Pkwy, PMB#231, Mission, TX 78572, or the Museum of South Texas History. 121 E. McIntrye, Edinburg, TX 78541.