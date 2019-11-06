|
Mission - Alicia B. Garcia, 89, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio Ortega Garcia, parents; Ignacio and Estefana Balli, and siblings; Alfredo Balli, Juan Jose "JJ" Balli, Aurora Arenas, Herminia Chavana, and Frank Balli. She is survived by her children; Arlene Garcia, Ray S. Garcia, Lucila A. De La Garza, Sandra (Ruben) I. Ramirez, Ignacio (Annette) Omar Garcia, Paul (Judy) L. Garcia, Iris (Rodney Ortiz) F. Garcia and Amy S. Garcia, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, siblings; Estefana Mendiola, Ignacio Balli, Adolfo Balli, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral mass will be held at 1pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. A reception will be held afterwards at the Ric Brown Family Center in Mission. Services are under the direction for Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019