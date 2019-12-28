Home

More Obituaries for Alicia Garza
Alicia Chapa Garza

Alicia Chapa Garza Obituary
Weslaco - Alicia Chapa Garza, age 79, of Weslaco, Texas passed away on Wednesday December 25, 2019. Alicia was born July 28, 1940 to Ramona Serna and Juan Silvestre Chapa.

Alicia is survived by her husband, Jose Guadalupe Garza; daughter Alicia Garza; daughter Diamantina Courson (Gerald); son Jesus Garza; son Jose Eduardo Garza (Yvette); and son Juan Eduardo Garza (Lindsey); sister Aurora Chapa, brother Baldemar Chapa, brother Hilibrando Chapa and brother Juan Mentor Chapa.

Alicia was preceded in death by her parents Juan Silvestre Chapa and Ramona Serna and numerous brothers and sisters.

Visitation Services for Alicia will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88 Weslaco, TX ) with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Mass will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Weslaco, Texas followed with the Internment at Highland Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelhighland.com for the Garza family.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 28, 2019
