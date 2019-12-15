|
Mission - Our beloved mother, Alicia M. Charles, entered eternal rest at the age of 87 on December 12th (The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe) at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Vicente Charles, Sr., two daughters, one granddaughter, two great grandsons, parents Manuel Mercado, Sr. and Emilia Garza Mercado; brothers Hector, Raul, Juan and Adan Mercado and sister, Maria Garza. She is survived by children Tacho (Sylvia) Charles, Emilia (Eduardo) Jimenez, Pete (Rosa) Charles, Vicente, Charles Jr.,Blanca Charles, Marty Charles, Tony (Sally) Charles and Elva Charles; 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, her sisters and brothers Raquel Santana, Julia Cantu, Adelfa Luna, Gilbert Mercado, Elida Olivarez, Oscar Mercado, Ricardo Mercado, Norma Mercado, and Sam Mercado; her sisters-in-law Amelia and Paulita Mercado and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be in Mission, TX at Ric Brown Funeral Home on Monday, December 16th starting at 3 p.m. with The Holy Rosary following at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will also be in Mission on Tuesday, December 17th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 3 p.m. with Interment at Garden of Angels in Abram, TX immediately following. Pallbearers will be grandsons Eloy Jimenez, Joe Villegas, Jr.,Pete Charles II, Michael Charles, Martin Villegas, Eric Charles, Anthony Charles, Jacob Charles, Kris Charles, and Andrew Villegas. Honorary Pallbearers: Vicent and Troy Charles. Special Thanks: Edinburg Regional's Rehab & ICU Staff (Expert, respectful and kind care), Jaime Mercado (Expert guidance when we needed it most) and Gloria (for taking great care of Mom daily).
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 15, 2019