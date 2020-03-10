|
|
Alicia R. Corona 84 (1935-2020), entered eternal rest on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Corona. She is survived by her children Policarpio (Erendira) Corona, Ramon (Victoria) Corona, Hector (Leydiana) Corona, Ricardo Corona, Leonor (Mario) Mireles, Maria Nela (Gabe) Gallardo, 18 grandchildren,18
great-grandchildren and brothers Israel Alvarez and Miguel (Mike) Rodriguez.
Viewing will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 11am- 9pm with the rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 12th at 10am in Rio Grande City, TX. Interment will follow at City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 10, 2020