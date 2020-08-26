1/1
Alicia E. Muñoz
Mission - Alicia Escobar Munoz, 95, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Senior Care of Edinburg.

She was born on October 24, 1924, the eldest of 12 children. She graduated at the age of 17 in 1942 from Rio Grande City High School. Like so many other young women of her time, she went to work on the home front to support the troops during WWII. Alicia worked at Moorefield Airforce Base, just north of Mission, TX, where approximately 6,000 young cadets were trained to fly. She was recently recognized as a "Rosie" by the Rosie The Riveter Organization.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Miguel Munoz; a daughter, Maria San Juanita; three grandchildren, Rolando, Yvonne and Patricia; her parents, Roman and Filia Escobar; eight siblings, Eli Escobar, Delia Aikman, Dalia Rivera, Eleazar Escobar, Roman Escobar, Enoch Escobar, Noelia Escobar, and Anita Escobar.

Mrs. Munoz is survived by her three children, Rodolfo (Mary) Munoz, Diana (Carlos) Tamez, Dora Munoz Zapata; five grandchildren, Rey (Dolores), Rudy Jr. (Suzie), Reymundo, Selina (Andres), Carlos; ten great-grandchildren, Joshua, Michael, Ashley, Marcus, Aly, Samantha, Laney, Hannah, Javier, Felix; three siblings, Stacy (Manuel +) Bravo, Viola Escobar, and Noel (Belia) Escobar.

Alicia has been blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Each blessed to have a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that always loved with abundant, unconditional love. She modeled kindness, generosity, and was a woman of great strength and faith. Alicia's time in this life is now complete, leaving us, blessed and rich with love and beautiful memories. Alicia has journeyed to live with Our Heavenly Father.

A private visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 26, 2020.
