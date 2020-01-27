Home

Alicia G. Webber Obituary
Donna - Alicia G. Webber, 86, went home to our Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her residence in Donna, TX. Alicia was born in Weslaco, TX, raised in Mission, TX and lived in Donna most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marcelino P. Webber, grandson, George Anthony Novelo, parents, Jose & Guadalupe Garza, sisters, Dora Escobedo, Estela Anzaldua & Manuela Gonzalez.

Alicia is survived by her children, Janet (Dennis) Curtley, Marcelino Webber Jr., Stella Webber, Linda (George) Novelo, Gloria (Domingo) Aguirre, Mary Webber, Jesse (Luisa) Webber, Irene (Arturo) Espinoza, Jaime Webber, James Webber, William Webber & Debbie (Jaime), two brothers Ramiro & Pablo Garza, 21 grandchildren & 33 great-grandchildren.

Along with raising 12 children Alicia took pride in her work with Donna ISD (most of which was volunteer work) and being an active member of the community. She traveled to several different states in her time with the district such as New York, Washington, DC & Oregon just to name a few. In 1992, Alicia was honored for her work when the Donna Chamber of Commerce named her its first Outstanding Citizen of the Year. She helped form and was first president of the Parent Teacher Organization at Stainke Elementary. She was also involved with Valley Interfaith, Donna Band Boosters for over 15 years, and volunteered with the Headstart II Program.

She spent her last days in home hospice care provided by Kindred Hospice, listening to the King George Strait, Christian music and surrounded by all of her loving children.

The entire Webber family would like to give a special thank you to Reverend Robert DeLong from St. Joseph Catholic Church for the visit and bedside prayer that she received. Thank you to Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, TX for handling all of the arrangements and the staff and personnel from Kindred Hospice for their help and support in the care of our mom.

Memorial Mass will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to .
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 27, 2020
