Mercedes - Maria Alicia Garza, 73, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Solara Hospital in McAllen, TX.
She was born on May 19, 1946 in Mercedes, TX; daughter of Domingo Trinidad Bocanegra & Leonila Gonzalez.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ezequiel Garza.
She is survived by her children: Jeanette Garza, Michael Garza, Juan Garza, Jason Garza and Christina Garza; her brothers and sisters; Ernestina Bocanegra, Maria Balbina Gracia, Ernesto Bocanegra, Abigail Arteaga, and Yolanda Stevens; her 7 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren.
Alicia is remembered as a nurturing, loving, kind-hearted, compassionate woman who loved to cook, had a great sense of humor, loved her children and grandchildren, but loved God even more. She always went out of her way to make sure her kids and those around her always felt loved and was a second mom to many. We miss you, mom. Forever in our hearts.
Till we meet again, may you rest in peace and be reunited with Pop for eternity.
Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Weslaco City Cemetery.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. You are welcome to sign guestbook at www.hawkinsfh.com
She was born on May 19, 1946 in Mercedes, TX; daughter of Domingo Trinidad Bocanegra & Leonila Gonzalez.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ezequiel Garza.
She is survived by her children: Jeanette Garza, Michael Garza, Juan Garza, Jason Garza and Christina Garza; her brothers and sisters; Ernestina Bocanegra, Maria Balbina Gracia, Ernesto Bocanegra, Abigail Arteaga, and Yolanda Stevens; her 7 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren.
Alicia is remembered as a nurturing, loving, kind-hearted, compassionate woman who loved to cook, had a great sense of humor, loved her children and grandchildren, but loved God even more. She always went out of her way to make sure her kids and those around her always felt loved and was a second mom to many. We miss you, mom. Forever in our hearts.
Till we meet again, may you rest in peace and be reunited with Pop for eternity.
Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Weslaco City Cemetery.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. You are welcome to sign guestbook at www.hawkinsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 15, 2020.