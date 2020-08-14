1/1
Alicia L. Garza
Edinburg - Alicia L. Garza, 80 passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by husband, Andres Lopez Garza; a son, Martin Arturo Garza.

Mrs. Garza is survived by two children, Beatrice Michelle Garza and Andres Eutimio (Amadee Clarissa) Garza both of Edinburg; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jesus (Ernestina) Leal II of Edinburg, Emilio (Lydia) Leal of Houston.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service Friday, August 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 14, 2020.
