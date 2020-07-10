Houston - Alicia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend, who died peacefully at home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her family on July 6, 2020, at the age of 85, after a courageous battle with vascular dementia. She was the daughter of Lucio and Marciana Morales, born July 15, 1934, in Mission, Texas. Alicia is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rodolfo "Rudy" L. Lopez Sr.
Alicia was very generous, humble, and lived life with a servant's heart, always putting others' needs above her own. Her passion was her cooking and hospitality during family gatherings, especially at Thanksgiving. She had a special love for her neighbors, as they did for her. She was, in two words, "Our Queen!" Alicia was also owner and manager of Rudy's Bottled Gas and the Propane Pit Stop for over 50 years. She ran her homestead with the assistance of friends, neighbors, and family.
She is survived by her children, Rudy Lopez, Jr., and his wife Karen, Vivian Guajardo, and husband Mike, Rolando Lopez, and wife Marla, Jessica Botello, and husband Bo. Mother's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Nicole Coy, and husband Scott, Mike Guajardo, Jr., and Christina Guajardo. Mom was also blessed with one great-grandchild, Kamryn Marie Coy.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to those who so lovingly, and compassionately cared for mother; the hospice care team at A-Med Community Hospice, her certified nurse assistant, Mercedes Zelaya, and nurse practitioner, Mariama Sahor.
The family will gather for a private service at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Alicia's honor to Alzheimer's Association
, (800) 272-3900. Entombment will take place at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr, Texas.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.